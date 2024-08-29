Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.7 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
HKHHF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.70. 4,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742. Heineken has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.
About Heineken
