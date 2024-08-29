Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.7 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

HKHHF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.70. 4,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742. Heineken has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

