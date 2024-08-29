Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $11,703,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 1.2 %

HLXB stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

