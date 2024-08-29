Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

