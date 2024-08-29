Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Up 2.5%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.50 and last traded at C$37.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.60.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.59.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

