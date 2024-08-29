HireQuest, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

HireQuest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of HQI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 19,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $193.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $122,118. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

