HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 2,661.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 718.0 days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.24.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. HORIBA had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $464.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HORIBA will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

