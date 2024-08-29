HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 2.4 %

HP stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.