HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.350-3.450 EPS.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

View Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.