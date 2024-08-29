IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Cut to $58.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

