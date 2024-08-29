iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iLearningEngines Trading Down 79.8 %
NASDAQ:AILEW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82. iLearningEngines has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.96.
