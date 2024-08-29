iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iLearningEngines Trading Down 79.8 %

NASDAQ:AILEW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82. iLearningEngines has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

