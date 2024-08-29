Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Critical Survey

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) and Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Fast Retailing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 15.09% 31.68% 16.27% Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Industria de Diseño Textil and Fast Retailing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fast Retailing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fast Retailing pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fast Retailing pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Fast Retailing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion 4.34 $5.82 billion $0.96 28.24 Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.32

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Fast Retailing on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

