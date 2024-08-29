Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.08% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 101.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3,010.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

