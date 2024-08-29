Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.61% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inspire Global Hope ETF alerts:

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $38.89.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.