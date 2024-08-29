Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

