InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.532 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.89. 12,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,134. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.