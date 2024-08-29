InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 2,375.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJV. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $354,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

