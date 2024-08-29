iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 426,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

