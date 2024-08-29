iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 2,440.0% in August

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 2,440.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.69.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
