iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.32. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average is $183.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.