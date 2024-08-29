iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $23.60. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 120,510 shares.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $235.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

