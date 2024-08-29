Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 3,269.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Iveda Solutions Price Performance
Iveda Solutions stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.15.
About Iveda Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.