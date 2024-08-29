J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5% yr/yr to ~$8.87-8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.600-10.000 EPS.

SJM opened at $114.43 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $146.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.21.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

