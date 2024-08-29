Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Update

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the July 31st total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Janone alerts:

Janone Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of ALTS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Janone has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

About Janone

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Janone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.