Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 3,007.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.