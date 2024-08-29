Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,000 shares, a growth of 2,608.1% from the July 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,004.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

OTCMKTS JIAXF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

