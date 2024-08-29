Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,000 shares, a growth of 2,608.1% from the July 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,004.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
OTCMKTS JIAXF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.
About Jiangxi Copper
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.