JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $33.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

