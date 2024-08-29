JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Shares of JPM opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $635.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

