JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 166,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,895. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

