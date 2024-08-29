Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 224.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.