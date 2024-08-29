Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Landon Edmond Sells 21,764 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $702,541.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,584.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE KVYO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 11,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 53.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,849 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.