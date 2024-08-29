Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-$2.25 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.