Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-$16.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.05 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Kohl’s to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

