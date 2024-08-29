Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 37,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,005. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

