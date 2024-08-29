Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a growth of 4,943.1% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.3 days.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.