Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a growth of 4,943.1% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.3 days.
Lancashire Price Performance
Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.76.
Lancashire Company Profile
