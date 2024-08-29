Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 3,520.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.0213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.