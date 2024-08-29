Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Update

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Linkage Global Price Performance

Shares of LGCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Linkage Global has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

