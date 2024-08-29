Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 21,073 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $467,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 62,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $658.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

