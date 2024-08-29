Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

