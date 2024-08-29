Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $324.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $268.25 and last traded at $270.29. 418,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,074,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.66.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.