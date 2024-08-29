Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $324.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $268.25 and last traded at $270.29. 418,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,074,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.66.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

