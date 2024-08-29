Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

MQ stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Marqeta by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

