Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,714,429,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,620,959 shares of company stock worth $732,931,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $468.64 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $435.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.58.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

