MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.0 million-$300.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.4 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.36-0.87 EPS.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $469,774.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,289,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,238,232.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

