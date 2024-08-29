Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $6,712,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $2,606,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

