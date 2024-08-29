Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,423.18 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,402.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,353.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,499,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 70 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

