Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $359,000 Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NMRK stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

