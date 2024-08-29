Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

