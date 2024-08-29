Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $119.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $118.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $124.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,105.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Natera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Natera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

