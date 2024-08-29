NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $16.46. NETGEAR shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 160,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $471.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $75,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 294,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NETGEAR by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

