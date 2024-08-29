Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 7,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,293. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.26.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
