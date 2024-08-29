Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 7,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,293. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

