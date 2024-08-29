New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $2.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.49.
NGD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
New Gold stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
