New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $2.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.49.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,394 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.